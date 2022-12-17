GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The Convention Facilities Authority hosted its last meeting of 2022 on Friday, and approved what may be the group’s last payment on the debt for the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The CFA will pay Ashtabula County $535,356.70 on the lodge’s debt this year, 90 percent of the bed tax revenue the entity received this year.
The payment could well be the CFA’s last on the lodge debt, as a bill passed by the Ohio legislature on Thursday morning would provide the county with just under $14 million to be used to pay off the lodge debt and to pay for deferred maintenance on the facility.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the bill still needs to be signed into law, but everyone is hopeful that that will take place. The bill alters language from last year’s biennial budget, which would have required the lodge be transferred to the state, in exchange for enough money to pay off the debt on the lodge, turning the $14 million into a grant.
The money will be transferred within 30 days of the bill becoming effective, Kozlowski said. There is just under $10 million in debt left on the lodge, Kozlowski said.
“We’re very excited at the outcome of the conversations that have occurred over the last many months,” he said. “Very appreciative of those that have been in Columbus working on this in the last couple weeks in the lame duck session.”
If the bill is signed, with the provisions for granting the county the funds intact, a lot of things will happen quickly afterward, Kozlowski said.
Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel said the county commissioners showed up to meetings, had hard conversations in hostile environments, and listened to people.
“Our county commissioners, our three elected officials, (Kozlowski) and J.P. (Ducro) specifically, for hearing and listening to the angry mobs that we were,” Siegel said. She said she is excited about the opportunity.
“It also sets a very nice stage, I believe, for the CFA to set a determine a path forward, in having funds now, to support additional tourism-related projects in Ashtabula County,” Kozlowski said. “Really excited about the prospect of having some discretionary funds to tackle projects.”
The CFA’s agreement with the Ashtabula County Commissioners is only to provide money to retire debt, said CFA Chair Holly Mayernick.
“So we will have to look at what our future arrangements will be, after the first of the year,” she said.
Board member Donniella Winchell suggested that the CFA meet more frequently, to consider their goals and objectives.
“If the CFA is going to be collecting revenues, and those revenues are going to be expended, they should be invested and leveraged, not necessarily just spent,” she said. “But leveraged to build the opportunities for big time growth.”
The group needs to do some serious thinking about how to spend money that would otherwise have gone to pay for debt service, Winchell said. “That $400,000 or $500,000 should be leveraged to $4 or 5 million, if we can figure a way to do it.”
Profits from the lodge that would have previously gone to debt service could also be reinvested into the lodge, Kozlowski said.
Lodge manager Charlene Horgan said while occupancy is down this year, the lodge is still beating its plan in a number of categories.
“Our planned net income was just over $500,000, we will definitely exceed that,” Horgan said.
