ASHTABULA — Over the years, many students walked the halls of Harbor and Ashtabula high schools going to and from class, preparing for their future.
Then, in August 2001, the two high schools combined into one called Lakeside High School.
The following are brief histories previously compiled by Ashtabula, Harbor and Lakeside high schools. The history of education in Ashtabula began 165 years ago ...
ASHTABULA
HIGH SCHOOL
The Ashtabula Academy was built in 1856 after citizens of the city realized the importance of high school education. Ashtabula Academy, as it was first known, stood where the former Carlisle’s building on Main Avenue stands.
Tuition to attend Ashtabula Academy in 1856, was $16 per student per year. The high school part of the academy was taught by Amanda Harthan and the first superintendent was the Rev. Charles Bruce, who served the district until 1861.
The first graduating class of five received their diplomas in 1872.
By the 1880s, student population grew and required more room. The new high school was located where the site of the old Ball Gymnasium was on West 44th Street. It was built in 1886 on what was then called Division Street.
The school was built for grades nine through 12, and was dedicated that same year. For 16 years, the building served as the high school.
In 1902, Ashtabula was a boom town and again a larger school was needed. A larger school with colonial architecture was built on Park Avenue near the Baptist Church and present day library.
During 1914 and 1915, another new high school, the fourth in 30 years, was built on West 44th Street next to the Ashtabula Library — the school many today remember attending.
The district continued to grow and in 1922, 140 students graduated from Ashtabula High School. In 1955, the old Division Street school was demolished to make room for Ball Gymnasium.
The district once again expanded in 1961, when the state consolidated Ashtabula City and Harbor Special School districts into the Ashtabula Area City School District.
Though Ashtabula and Harbor high schools were in the same district, a rivalry existed until November 2000, when Superintendent William Licate consolidated the two high schools. In 2001, Ashtabula became known as Lakeside High School, where students in grades 10-12 would attend.
Today, Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts leads the district.
HARBOR
HIGH SCHOOL
Harbor High School was first known as an educational institution in 1891, after land was bought for the Jackson School in 1890. The cost of the lot, building and furniture cost about $25,000.
Expenses for salaries and incidentals for the 475 students attending Jackson School in the Harbor Special School District was about $5,000 for the first year. The first high school commencement was held at Harbor City Hall in May 1893.
Professor Lawrence Johnson was the superintendent, who served from 1891 to 1893. From 1893 to 1900, Professor W.H. King served and during King’s tenure became a four-year school.
In 1909, Dr. William E. Wenner became superintendent and served until his death in January 1946.
The school suited the needs of the community until 1910. In May of that year, Harbor residents passed a bond levy for $100,000 to build a three-story brick building of 22 rooms, designed by architect Edgar E. Joralemon. The school boasted an auditorium, gym and physics and chemistry labs, along with classrooms.
The new school dedication occurred on Oct. 11, 1912, and was called the McKinley Building. Another bond issue for $50,000 was passed that year and went toward construction of a second-story wing.
One of the school board members, O.C. Topky, served for more than 40 years.
In 1920, residents in Saybrook petitioned to be part of the Harbor Special School District. Forty years later, Harbor and Ashtabula City school districts under a state mandate consolidated to make one district.
On Sept. 25, 1925, Wenner Field House was dedicated and an athletic association formed. On Dec. 6, 1953, Fawcett Gymnasium was dedicated as part of Harbor High School.
In 1981-1982 renovations to Harbor High included an arts annex which was demolished in 1974. The annex housed the library, art room and industrial arts room. The band at the time used a building at the corner of Lake Avenue and West 4th Street to practice.
Later, the band moved to the annex building that had housed the library. From that time on, the Topky Memorial Library served as the school’s library.
After many years of education, Harbor High closed in June 2001. Months earlier, Superintendent William Licate announced Ashtabula and Harbor would consolidate under one roof.
For the 2001-2002 school year, Harbor became known as Lakeside 9, and only housed ninth-grade students from the district.
LAKESIDE
HIGH SCHOOL
To prepare for the consolidation, Superintendent William Licate assembled grades 8-11 and staff at Kent State University Ashtabula Campus for a two-day session on consolidation. They chose the name, Lakeside, the mascot, a dragon and school colors, green and gold.
What had been two high schools officially became one in August 2001. Grades 10-12 were at Lakeside High, formerly Ashtabula High’s building, while ninth-grade students attended Lakeside 9, formerly Harbor High.
The school board decided to ask voters to approve a bond issue to construct the high school building before legally consolidating the two high schools. The reasoning for this was to wait to see what voters said about financing a consolidated high school complex before the school board exercised their legal right to consolidate the two schools. Thus, when citizens went to the polls to vote on the high school construction bond issue, they were really deciding on two interrelated things: whether or not to tax themselves for the construction of a school building and, they were deciding if the idea of a consolidated high school in Ashtabula was a good idea. Between 1963 and 1987, voters defeated these bond issues five times.
In May 2002, voters passed the bond levy to provide for the district’s share of a new Lakeside High School on Sanborn Road in Saybrook. The district partnered with the Ohio School Facilities Commission to build new schools for the district.
The first graduating class from Lakeside was the Class of 2002. The first graduating class who were Lakeside Dragons all four years of school was the Class of 2005.
The Class of 2007 was the first class to graduate from the 240,000-square-foot, $46 million, new Lakeside High School.
Eventually, the old Harbor and Ashtabula high schools, as well as the junior high schools and several elementary schools, were demolished. Today, Ashtabula Area City School District boasts three primary schools and two intermediate schools on a campus on Wade Avenue in Ashtabula, and a junior high and high school on Sanborn Road in Saybrook Township.
