You know you’re old when the only Valentine’s Day card you receive is from your granddog!
That’s right, faithful readers, Watson, my daughter’s Chihuahua-German Shepherd mix puppy, sent me a valentine with his photo next to a heart reading, “Kisses 25-cents.”
As usual, his tongue is hanging out and only one giant ear is up, the other down. I had to laugh. It’s amazing how much love and laughter a dog can bring into our lives — even a crazy one like Watson.
Faithful readers may recall Watson’s ears are longer than his legs, which are quite spindly like a Chihuahua, but his fur and face resemble a German Shepherd.
“Isn’t he cute?” Dear Daughter gushes.
“Well ...”
When my voice starts to waiver, Watson looks at me with those big brown puppy dog eyes and I have to say, “Yes, he’s adorable.”
Dear Daughter is bringing the furry tornado to visit this weekend and, although he’s lovable, he can be a handful with his crazy antics.
Let me start by saying Watson has anxiety. Dear Daughter blames the Chihuahua part of him. Consequently, there are sometimes issues when he goes to doggie daycare.
One time they had to “remove him for his own safety” because he started making squirrel noises and the other dogs took notice!
Then, every time a police siren blares down the busy street in front of the daycare, Watson tosses back his head, forms his mouth into an O shape and lets loose a pathetic howl that drives the workers crazy. Then the other dogs start howling, too!
Last week, Watson proved he’s no guard dog.
He was prancing across the yard when he caught a glimpse of a English mastiff walking towards him. Watson screamed and ran in the other direction.
Then, there’s bath time.
Watson can’t be dried off with the fans at the groomer’s because, if put in a cage, he will immediately poop himself, which defeats the purpose of the bath. So now, when bathed, they have to just let him run around with the rest of the dogs to dry off.
Another time doggie daycare workers put him in a kennel to rest because he appeared nervous, anxious and his manners were atrocious.
What does he do? He tried to eat his way out of the kennel and ended up cutting his paw.
So now, when he displays unbridled exuberance, they place him in the “luxury kennel” for time outs because the bars are stronger.
He’s not a dumb dog. That’s just what he wants — the luxury kennel, where comfort counts.
Earlier this week, Dear Daughter paid good money to buy him a Valentine’s Day “calming package” at a doggie spa. They gave Watson a “calming chew” and sprayed lavender mist all around him while playing soft music in the background. Talk about a spoiled pup!
Well guess what? It didn’t help at all. So much for aromatherapy for dogs.
Now, the doggie daycare wants Dear Daughter to bring his anxiety medication when she drops him off. Anxiety medication? A spa treatment? Good grief!
Dear Daughter swears she’s the only dog mom who gets to have these conversations.
“I have never seen anyone else get so many ‘talking tos’ about their dog,” she said.
I have never heard of anyone getting a spa treatment with lavender mist for a dog, so there you go.
If the Terry household survives Watson’s visit, staff writer Shelley Terry’s column will return next week. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.