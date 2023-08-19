ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A long-time store at Ashtabula Towne Square will be closing its doors this fall.
Men’s apparel retailer, EB & Co., will be closing its store at the mall in late September or mid-October, owner Ed Brown said.
“We were one of the mall’s first tenants when the mall opened in 1992 as the Ashtabula Mall,” he said. “It was the key shopping area of Ashtabula at the time.”
Brown, now 81, is retiring after 61 years in the retail business. The store’s tailor, Mary Petrochello, has been with EB & Co. for 38 years fitting suits and tuxedos to customers.
“It’s been a good run,” Brown said. “I enjoy people and a lot of people walk through the mall, even if they don’t come in the store.”
Throughout the past 31 years at Ashtabula Towne Square, Brown has served generations of customers.
“I tell some of my customers, ‘I know your grandfather,’” he said. “People tell me I deserve to retire at 81 years old, but I still have mixed feelings about it.”
EB & Co. customer, Roy Wright of Austinburg, said EB & Co. has been a staple in the community for years.
“He has fitted so many people in the community with dress clothes for very important times of their lives — funerals, prom, homecoming, etc.,” Wright said.
Before closing his doors for good, Brown is having a liquidation sale. He invites the community to come in, look around and say goodbye.
EB & Co. can be reached at 440-993-7551, or stop by at Ashtabula Towne Square, 3315 N. Ridge East, Ashtabula.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.