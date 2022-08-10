JEFFERSON — New lodging tax software implemented by the county earlier this year has been working well.
Jamie Arcaro, a fiscal analyst for Ashtabula County, said the new software went live for April tax reporting.
“I feel it’s going very well,” Arcaro said.
There are still 125 short term rental establishments that haven’t registered on the system, but more than half of them are paying through the software using a generic profile, she said.
“Since going live for April’s reporting, we’re at over $500,00 collected in lodging tax,” Arcaro said. “Just to give you an idea, two years ago was the first time we ever hit $1 million collected for the year.”
In other business:
• Ashtabula County Environmental Services Director Doug Starkey said his office is planning to switch to an electronic notification system for disconnect notices and other notifications.
“The cost savings is pretty significant, based on what we’re doing now,” Starkey said.
The new system would generate text messages, emails and phone messages, and would give people more time to pay, he said.
Door hangars would still be used for people not participating in the program, he said.
The cost change is staggering, Starkey said. One of his staff members estimated using the new system would cost $67.46 per month, versus about $3,457 using the current system, he said.
“Like I said, this is kind of a no-brainer, but we need the commissioners to sign off on it,” he said.
• The commissioners are considering moving forward with a wage study for the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski suggested an executive session with Sheriff William Niemi before moving forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.