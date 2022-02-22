Negotiations continue between Ashtabula County and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources regarding the transfer of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake from the county to the state.
In June of 2021, language was included in the state’s biennial budget that directed ODNR to purchase the lodge for up $13.95 million, with a deadline of Dec. 31, 2021.
On New Year’s Eve, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with ODNR extended the deadline to March 1. The agreement states that the status quo will be maintained and neither side will engage in legal action before that date.
The agreement also stipulated that negotiations will take place between attorneys for the two entities. If a final agreement is not reached at a meeting, the agreement requires the attorneys to set another meeting.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said negotiations continue between her office and the attorneys representing ODNR. O’Toole said a virtual meeting with ODNR was scheduled for Monday. “It’s ongoing and it’s been moving forward, and there’s been no change in strategy,” she said.
O’Toole said progress was being made in negotiations.
She said the parties were working hard to resolve the issue before the March 1 deadline. “We’re going to try to get it done, we’re going to try to bring it in by March 1, but chances are, there will need to be another extension of the [agreement],” O’Toole said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he is cautiously optimistic about a deal being reached.
“We’re just still very hopeful that we can come to an agreement on keeping things more or less in place as they are, and keeping our contracts in place,” he said.
Ducro said he is fine with extending the deadline, as long as negotiations are moving forward and progress is being made.
