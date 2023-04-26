JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Ohio Paving and Construction of Willoughby for the repair and resurfacing of the parking lot at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The cost of the project is not to exceed $458,821, according to the resolution approved by the commissioners.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said work is expected to start on the project any day. The commissioners sought bids for the project initially in November.
The project will be paid for using funds set aside from profits from the lodge.
In other business:
• The commissioners scheduled two public hearings to discuss a proposed additional $5 motor vehicle license tax for the county.
The hearings are scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 16 and 23, and will take place in the commissioners’ conference room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse building.
“This resolution, if approved by the commissioners, would assess an additional $5 fee for all Ashtabula County vehicle registrations that would occur,” Kozlowski said.
The move is being made on the recommendation of the county engineer, he said.
• The commissioners approved a contract with PennOhio Corporation for recycling drop-off and transfer station services, with a maximum cost of $420,000 per year. The contract will run through March 15, 2026.
