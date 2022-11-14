The county is seeking bids from contractors to repave the parking lot at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
At a meeting last week, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved seeking bids for parking lot repair and resurfacing at the lodge. Bids will be opened on Nov. 30, according to the resolution.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the project will be paid for with funds set aside from the lodge’s operational revenue. “It’s part of the capital improvement funds that are there at the lodge,” he said.
The project would have to be completed in the spring of next year, Ducro said.
According to the resolution, the project is expected to cost approximately $480,000.
“It’s been needed for some time,” Ducro said. “It’s been in the plans, and they’ve done some patchwork on it, and it’s just to the point where it needs to be resurfaced. Obviously it needs to be maintained to the level of what people would expect for the first-class facility that it is.”
Improvements have been made regularly to the facility. Most recently, the pool deck at the facility was expanded. In previous years, a set of cottages were installed on the property, along with an outdoor pool that was added some time ago.
On the subject of negotiations with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources regarding the transfer of the lodge to the state, Ducro said negotiations are still ongoing for a legislative fix.
Language in last year’s state budget directed ODNR to enter into a deal with the county to purchase the lodge, for up to the remaining debt on the property.
Negotiations have been on-going to have the state legislature approve a tweak to the language in the budget, in order to improve the deal. County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said at a recent Convention Facilities Authority meeting that the hope was to have something approved during the upcoming lame duck session of the Ohio legislature.
“Hopefully here, by the end of the month, the first part of December, we’re going to have some language in-hand, of what this is supposed to look like from a legislative tweak,” Ducro said on Friday. “Then we can make sure that’s what we need it to be, and move forward with advocating to get it accepted, and bring some closure to this.”
