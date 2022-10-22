GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole spoke at a Convention Facilities Authority meeting on Friday morning, and updated the group on the status of negotiations with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources regarding the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
A pair of provisions were included in last year’s biennial state budget directing ODNR to enter into an agreement with Ashtabula County to transfer the lodge to state control, in exchange for enough money to pay off the outstanding debt on the facility.
Negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year, and in June, the commissioners extended the deadline to mid-December.
O’Toole said the hope is to have a legislative tweak to the deal approved during the upcoming lame duck session of the legislature.
She attended the meeting in place of Commissioner Casey Kozlowski, who had a conflict on his schedule.
The county’s goal is to have the tweak allow the situation with the lodge to remain as it has been, but also retire the debt on the lodge, O’Toole said.
There is currently not a deadline, she said.
O’Toole said the county has reached out to the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau to ask the ACCVB’s attorney to lobby on behalf of the deal, and will also be reaching out to Delaware North, the company that manages the lodge, to lobby on behalf of the deal.
CFA President Holly Mayernick asked if rumors that the Ohio Senate is not supportive of the effort are true.
O’Toole said legislators are too busy to work on the tweak at the moment, because of the upcoming election.
“Unfortunately, this would be more of a lobbying effort than it would be a legal effort, I’m afraid,” Mayernick said.
O’Toole said it is both a legal and a lobbying effort, because the language of the bill will have to be carefully worded to fit with existing contracts.
O’Toole said the county does not have to accept the funds.
The Convention Facilities Authority oversees the lodge, and provides funds every year to help pay for the lodge debt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.