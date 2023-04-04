JEFFERSON — A grant agreement between the state of Ohio and Ashtabula County is up for approval by the county Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Casey Kozlowski, president of the board, said on Monday that legal counsel had signed off on the agreement, and that it was on Tuesday’s agenda.
“We have worked with legal counsel, and all is good there,” he said.
The state office of Budget Management has been made aware that the commissioners intend to approve the budget tomorrow, Kozlowski said.
“Once we execute the agreement, we’ll send that down to the state,” he said. “They already have our banking information, so we then hope, in rather short order, that the appropriation would be delivered from the state.”
The county is set to receive $13.95 million from the state of Ohio as part of a law that was passed by the state legislature in December of 2022. The bill changed a provision in a 2021 law that required the county to sell the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake to the state, in exchange for enough money to pay off the remaining debt on the facility.
Kozlowski said the commissioners have been meeting with legal counsel to determine the next steps for how to deal with the debt once the county has the grant funds in-hand.
The county recently created a fund into which the funds will be deposited.
The law passed in December is the culmination of more than a year of negotiations between the county and the state. Any funds from the grant can be used for deferred maintenance on the facility.
In the spring of 2021, Ohio Senator Sandy O’Brien’s office announced that a provision had been included in the state’s biennial budget, requiring the transfer of the lodge to state control.
The language in the budget had an initial deadline of Dec. 31, 2021, but by mutual agreement, the deadline was extended multiple times, eventually until the end of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.