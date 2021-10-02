JEFFERSON — A group of elected officials and stakeholders received an update from Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski on the status of discussions regarding the state takeover of The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
A pair of provisions in Ohio’s biennial budget require the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to enter into an agreement with the county to take ownership of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, and pay the county an amount equal to the outstanding mortgage amount at the time of the purchase.
Kozlowski said a meeting recently took place between the commissioners and ODNR. He said The meeting was an executive session, so the details he could give about the meeting were limited.
Kozlowski said the conversation with ODNR was very productive. “I think the biggest takeaway here is that (ODNR) are willing to work with us, and they are perhaps much more flexible than I think some of the people have perceived early on in the process,” Kozlowski said.
The commissioners and ODNR discussed the resort fee and the repair and replacement fund, Kozlowski said. Neither the resort fee or the repair and replacement fund existed early in the lodge’s existence, and were added later, Kozlowski said.
Protecting those aspects of funding for the lodge would be included in the agreement with ODNR, he said.
The commissioners also told ODNR that they are pleased with Delaware North, the company that manages the lodge currently, Kozlowski said. Delaware North’s contract to operate the lodge currently runs through 2026, he said.
ODNR is currently in the data-and-information-gathering phase, Kozlowski said.
Former State Rep. John Patterson, who has been coordinating a working group of local elected and government officials and those invested in the wine and tourism industries, asked Kozlowski if ODNR was excited at the prospect of taking over the lodge.
Kozlowski said the most encouraging thing from the phone call was ODNR’s willingness to work with the county.
Kozlowski said the maximum rates for rooms at state lodges, which has been a point of speculation regarding the transfer of the lodge, is determined by an agreement between ODNR and the company that runs the lodge.
Geneva-on-the-Lake councilperson and business owner Don Woodward encouraged continuing to have some of the funds generated by the bed tax levied on people who spend the night at county lodging properties, continue to be earmarked for improvements to the lodge.
Woodward also asked about whether or not ODNR was open to continued local control of the lodge.
“I can say that there’s conversations as it relates to perhaps maintaining [local control],” Kozlowski said.
Kozlowski said the working group has been helpful in giving the commissioners a road map to work from.
“We’ve expressed the desire to make sure the local stakeholders are heard,” Kozlowski said. “So we’ve pitched the opportunity for, once we’re a little further in the process here, for us to have a collective conversation.”
Patterson said there are more questions about the state takeover of the lodge than there are answers. He recommended finding a way to delay the Dec. 31 deadline, either through legislation or an agreement with ODNR.
“I care about this county, I care about what’s going on here,” Patterson said. “I don’t want all of us to enter into something that could backfire for [the county], and for generations to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.