With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, 96, on Thursday, locals joined mourners across the world, sharing their sentiments about the queen.
At Mugs restaurant in Jefferson, John Potter said news of the queen’s death was sad.
“She’s been the queen since I was a boy,” said the 86-year-old from Jefferson. “It’s the end of an era.”
The monarch died at Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland.
Other locals expressed shock and grief at the longest-reigning monarch’s passing. The queen had been on the throne for more than 70 years.
Many Ashtabula County residents said they were praying for the royal family.
Ronnie Coursen, of Ashtabula, said the queen’s death reminded him that at 97 years old, Jimmy Carter is both the oldest living and longest-lived U.S. president, as well as the one with the longest post-presidency, and his 76-year-long marriage makes him the longest-married president.
“He is also the third-oldest living person to have served as a state leader,” Coursen said.
What struck Lenox Township native Thomas Tobie is the fact that she and Prince Philip both led long lives of service.
“They both died at about the same age,” he said.
Upon the queen’s death last Thursday, her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, became King Charles III. His wife became Queen Consort Camilla.
“Now that dimwit Charles has the ball,” said Ray Mattson of Ashtabula.
Gabe Garabrandt said, “It’s sad, I thought she would outlive us all. I still wish Diana was Queen Consort. We can look forward to William becoming king in about 20 years.”
Bobbie Michaels, of Jamestown, Pa., said the queen had strength and kindness going for her, as well as common sense.
“She was a true lady, and that, in no way, made her weak. Instead, she showed us that women can be strong and govern a nation and still embrace the gentle side of being a woman,” she said.
Buckingham Palace announced Saturday that the late monarch will be honored with a state funeral on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in Central London. It will be the first time a monarch’s funeral has been held at Westminster Abbey since the 18th century.
The funeral will be followed by a committal at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where the queen’s parents, sister Princess Margaret and husband Prince Philip are laid to rest.
