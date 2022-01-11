Joining H.A.N.D.S. is resuming after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prayer initiative began in January of 2020 with the intention of gathering four times a year to pray for Ashtabula County families and youth, schools and local communities.
“While the virus has challenged our scheduling, it has not impacted the needs of our county nor the passion of its prayer warriors,” said Janie Gildersleeve, organizer. “This non-denominational prayer time, hosted by churches throughout the county, focuses solely on our local communities in Ashtabula County — from Geneva to Conneaut, Ashtabula to Jefferson, Andover to Orwell.”
The prayer gatherings last about an hour. No snacks or coffee. No offerings taken. This is a dedicated time of earnest prayer for families, youth, schools and the needs of specific communities. While national and international prayers are needed, Joining H.A.N.D.S. prayers are locally focused.
Two Joining H.A.N.D.S. locations and times have been scheduled for January. Church safety protocols will be followed.
Gildersleeve asks area residents consider attending one of the following prayer times:
• Thursday, Jan. 27, 6:30-8 p.m., Eagleville Bible Church, 1981 Route 45, Rock Creek, and
• Saturday, Jan. 29, 10-11 a.m. Dorset Baptist Church, 2471 Route 193, Dorset.
For more information email: janie.gildersleeve@gmail.com or call or text 440-812-6629. Information and updates will be posted on the Joining HANDS-Prayers for Ashtabula County Facebook page.
