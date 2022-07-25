GENEVA — TCC, the local authorized Verizon retailer, will host the 10th School Rocks Backpack Giveaway on July 31.
TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the nation will be handing out backpacks full of school supplies to help students prepare for the school year and parents reduce their supply spending. The backpacks will be filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue.
The store will be giving away the backpacks from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1024 S. Broadway, Unit 3, Geneva, while supplies last.
One backpack per child present will be given away. All leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.
Along with getting a backpack filled with school supplies, students can enter a sweepstakes for a $10,000 college scholarship through the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway’s Big Impact.
Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local stores during the event. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.
For 2022, the National Retail Foundation projects total back-to-school spending, including K-12 and college purchases, of $111 billion. Families with K-12 children plan to spend an average total of $864 on school clothes, supplies and other items, about $15 more than last year.
In the past 10 years, School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
