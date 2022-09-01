Reading and math scores for 9-year-olds across the country dropped dramatically during the pandemic, according to a federal study.
Reading scores saw the largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first decrease in the history of testing, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the U.S. Education Department.
In Ohio, reading and math scores are improving but have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and Ohio’s most vulnerable students continue to be most impacted, according to the Ohio Department of Education.
In comparison to fall 2019 performance, Ohio students entering the third grade (9-yea-olds) in August 2020 showed more than three months of learning lag. Many educators believe this lag occurred because schools closed their doors in March 2020 until the end of the school year in late May because of the pandemic.
Performance on the fall 2021 grade 3 English language arts test improved substantially. For the majority of the 2020-2021 school year, most Ohio districts were able to maintain five-day, in-person instruction for their students.
Despite this statewide improvement, certain performance gaps widened during the pandemic — negatively affecting urban districts and districts that were primarily remote last school year, as well as English learners, students with disabilities and students who are Black.
Grand Valley Local Schools Superintendent William Nye said online instruction is not the same quality as in-person instruction, especially to children in elementary school.
"So when governments send kids home for virtual learning, scores will drop and kids will get behind," he said. "All we focus on these past few years is catching kids up with their learning and educational skills."
Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said while she believes COVID has impacted academics and caused some gaps, Geneva scored higher than the state average in ELA (reading, writing and language) and mathematics.
"We actually saw an approximate increase of 5 percent in both areas from 2021 to 2022," she said. "This is not to say we do not have room to continue to grow, but we have worked hard and will continue to work to close these gaps. Our teachers have done a tremendous job putting supports into place as well as after school camps and summer programs."
Last October, the Ohio Department of Education released an abbreviated version of its annual school report card for the second year in a row. Consequently, it's difficult to pin down exact figures for local school districts. The report cards were missing overall grades for the districts and schools because of the pandemic.
According to the ODE website, “The state’s education community experienced unprecedented disruptions during the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though a lot of data is available, it would not be fair to rate schools based on the data.”
The Ohio Department of Education’s annual report card looked different for the 2019-2020 school year, as well.
That year, the report cards for school districts didn't have the usual grades or ratings because schools closed their doors in March 2020 when the pandemic hit. Students finished the year remotely.
Ashtabula Area City Schools started the 2020-2021 school year remotely with a live electronic classroom where students could see and interact with teachers and classmates — something different than what other local school districts did, Superintendent Mark Potts said.
Class time mirrored in-person school as students followed a schedule. Attendance and grades counted. All students in grades 1-12 were given a Chromebook and the district provided students with free, site-based lunches.
Potts said he was really disappointed that COVID-19 knocked out the state testing and most of the report card.
“We were tracking our data carefully and felt that an overall C was within our reach. We would not be content with a C overall, but coming from and F to a D, we wanted to keep the momentum going and felt that our data showed a C was realistic,” Potts said.
Among the numbers that were tracked by the state were, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, in which Ashtabula schools improved from 88.9 percent to 97.5 percent of third graders who met the requirements for promotion to fourth grade, and the district’s Prepared for Success score improved from 19.8 percent to 21.5 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.