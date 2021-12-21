JEFFERSON – A 15-year-old Lakeside High School student is facing charges for falsifying a shooting threat at Lakeside junior and senior high schools.
The student told school officials that he received a message through social media, from an unknown person and that they intended to shoot students at both the junior and senior high schools.
The threat prompted school officials to cancel classes Monday for the entire Ashtabula Area School District, as a precautionary measure. Classes will resume Tuesday.
The threat was similar to the TikTok challenge threats that disrupted schools across the nation last Friday, Superintendent Mark Potts said.
“Although the threat was almost assuredly a prank, we consulted with the Sheriff’s Department and the FBI, and decided the safest route was to close Monday,” he said, noting such activity is criminal and was treated as such.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office obtained information from the social media platform, as well as the student’s internet service provider, that indicated the individual who received the message was also the person who sent it.
Investigators questioned the student, who admitted sending the threatening message to himself.
The student will face a felony charge of inducing panic and will be immediately suspended from school, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
No further information is being released at this time because of the ongoing investigation.
