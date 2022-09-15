The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday.
Districts and schools did not receive overall ratings this year. The report cards contain five rated components and various report-only data. Those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to the Ohio Board of Education.
Five stars mean the school and/or school district earned 90 percent or more of its max score. A four-star between 80 and 90 percent, and on down to 1-star schools, which score below 50 percent. The components include achievement, progress, early literacy, gap closing and graduation.
Ashtabula Area City Schools and Buckeye Local Schools are still climbing back from the effects of COVID and all of the lost instruction time, according to school officials.
AACS, with 3,022 students, received the highest marks — three out of five stars — in overall progress and gap closing. The progress component looks closely at the growth all students are making based on their past performances. Gap closing is a measure of the educational gaps for student subgroups.
“We did meet or exceed student growth expectations and also met or exceeded standards for closing educational gaps, but we need to keep working and making up lost ground,” Superintendent Mark Potts said. “The train is back on the tracks this year and if we can avoid any major disruptions to instruction, we anticipate good progress going forward.”
The district received two stars overall for achievement, which represents whether student performance on state tests met established thresholds and how well they performed on tests overall. Graduation and early literacy received one star, meaning those components need significant support to meet state standards.
AACS teachers scored a 93 percent attendance rate, with an average salary of $58,000, and 17 years experience. The students attendance rate came in at 89 percent.
When looking at individual AACS school buildings, Superior Intermediate School bested the rest with five stars for progress, four for gap closing and two for achievement. Erie Intermediate received two stars for achievement, three for progress and three for gap closing.
Lakeside Junior High stood out for receiving two stars for achievement, four for progress and three for gap closing.
Ontario Primary received four stars in gap closing, while Michigan and Huron primaries got one star in gap closing.
The district’s online schooling, Great Lakes Online Academy, boasts five stars in improving at-risk K-3 readers, three stars in gap closing and one in achievement and progress. K-3 literacy measures what percentage of a district’s struggling kindergarten through third-grade readers were brought up to speed in a year’s time.
Chris Woolard, senior executive director for accountability at the Ohio Department of Education, said he believes the K-3 literacy measure is the most important piece of this year’s report card.
“Having kids reading in third grade is a lynchpin to success,” he said.
Buckeye Local Schools Superintendent Patrick Colucci said COVID definitely affected the district’s 1,660 students’ scores and its 89 percent attendance rate.
Teachers attendance came in at 95 percent, with an average salary of $61,520 and 17 years experience.
Colucci said he’s excited that 100 percent of Buckeye’s third-grade students met the reading requirement for promotion to fourth grade.
Overall, Buckeye received three stars in achievement, four in progress and threes in gap closing, graduation and early literacy.
When it comes to individual schools, Edgewood High received threes in achievement and graduation, and fours in progress and gap closing. Braden Junior High received threes in achievement and gap closing, and a four in progress.
Kingsville Elementary boasts a five in gap closing, threes in achievement and progress and a two in improving at-risk readers K-3.
Ridgeview Elementary also scored a five in gap closing and threes in everything else.
Last year, Buckeye saw an overall increase of about 7 percent in the district’s performance index.
“One of the continued highlights at the Buckeye Local Schools is our tremendous five-year graduation rate of 95 percent,” Colucci said. “Our 95 percent five year graduation rate compared to the state average of 89 percent puts the Buckeye Local Schools in very high performing status.”
Just like AACS, Buckeye students were in school as much as possible throughout the pandemic, but COVID still impacted attendance, he said.
“The expectation of growth is based on how students in the group performed, on average, compared to other students like them across the state,” he said. “Although there are some areas that need improvement, the overall measure for all grades and all tests students made more progress than expected. So we received a high rating in that area.”
Colucci said he’s optimistic that the district’s report card performance will continue to trend upward with better attendance but, unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus is still around.
“We hope the impact of the pandemic on education will lessen in time,” he said. “We have placed a large emphasis on school safety and our health and wellness initiatives in order to meet the growing social/emotional needs of our students and community.
Ohio Department of Education officials say they are aware of the effects of the pandemic and are investing in programs to support schools and educators by providing resources to assist districts in selecting high-quality instructional materials and creating more professional development opportunities for literacy instruction.
Star Beacon readers can look up their school’s report card here: https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.