On Wednesday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that the maps for the Ohio House and Senate approved by the redistricting commission failed to meet requirements in the Ohio Constitution prohibiting those maps from favoring one political party over another.
Dan Claypool, first vice president of the Ashtabula County Democratic Party, said he believes the Ohio Supreme Court made the right decision.
“Hopefully they’ll draw the districts in a fair manner this time,” he said.
Claypool said it was obvious how partisan the invalidated map was.
“They took the whole northwest corner of our county out, because it was predominately a single party,” Claypool said. “They took that out, and it just made our county not effective, really.”
Redistricting moved Geneva, Harpersfield, Austinburg and Morgan townships into the 57th District, which includes much of Lake County.
“It just makes no sense, from a representation standpoint,” Claypool said.
On the Ohio Senate side, Claypool said Ashtabula County has a lot of similarities with Trumbull County. The two counties, along with a section of Geauga County, made up the 32nd Senate district in the previous map.
In the map approved by the redistricting commission, Ashtabula County and portions of Geauga County were moved into a district with Lake County.
Claypool said districts shouldn’t be drawn with partisan concerns, but should be drawn to connect voters who have similar needs.
Charlie Frye, chair of the Ashtabula County Republican Party and deputy director of the Ashtabula County Board of Elections, said he was not personally a big fan of the maps, and was okay with the Ohio Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate them.
“This is the second redistricting I’ve been through,” Frye said. “I went through the one after the 2010 census. It was very similar.” Districts had to be redrawn after that census as well, he said.
“I’m more concerned about making sure that all the candidates have a decent window of time to circulate petitions and file,” Frye said. “As of right now, for House and Senate candidates, that’s Feb. 2.”
Frye said he hopes the Ohio legislature moves the deadline to file for candidacy back 15 days to 75 days before the primary.
“Boards of Elections in the state of Ohio had conducted elections in 75 days windows before,” he said. It would be difficult, with deadlines for sending out absentee ballots and updating precinct data, he said.
“Even with all that being said, I think you give the candidates a little more time to file when they know exactly what districts they’re in,” Frye said.
