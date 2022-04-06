ASHTABULA — Hopes of riding Amtrak with a stop in Ashtabula have been revived with Congress’s passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $66.1 billion for rail service in Ohio and beyond.
Local and state officials are excited about the prospect of Amtrak passenger rail service between Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton, also known as 3C&D line, with a stop in Ashtabula. But even if planning started today, Amtrak would transport passengers until 2025 at the very earliest.
“There are a lot of details to work out, with funding at the top of the list,” Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said. “There are certain steps that need to be taken.”
LaRaye Brown, public affairs specialist for the Federal Railroad Administration, said first the Federal Railroad Administration will distribute Bipartisan Infrastructure Law money through existing competitive grant programs and new programs authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“We won’t know to which entities or regions grant money will be awarded until we begin and complete the competitive grant application process,” she said.
There are two groups of money:
• Advanced Appropriations — $66 billion, this money becomes available at the beginning of each fiscal year, which is Oct. 1.
• Authorized Funding — $36 billion, this money is dependent on annual congressional appropriations. It’s possible that Congress will authorize smaller amounts.
Funding for the national network of intercity rail routes under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will be disbursed through the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program over the next five years, fiscal year 2022 through fiscal year 2026. Each annual round of funding availability will be announced through a notice of funding opportunity published in the Federal Register and posted on FRA’s website.
Each NOFO sets forth eligibility requirements and the criteria by which applications are formally evaluated. A group of Federal Railroad Administration officials will then review each eligible application, grading how well each meets the requirements. That group will then recommend grant recipients to the Secretary of Transportation who will make final decisions.
Talk of Amtrak stopping in Ashtabula goes back to 2010 when Ohio received $400 million in federal funding to develop Amtrak passenger rail service between Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton. The national rail system’s 3C&D line was a potential dream come true for drivers, environmentalists and anyone who depended on public transportation. That plan, however, was derailed by then-incoming Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who returned the money to the feds, citing concerns about the state’s obligation to support the new service.
So far, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been non-committal when it comes to the railroad.
Last May, mayors of three Ohio cities joined Amtrak officials for a media roundtable virtual event. Participants talked about their hopes and visions for passenger rail service along a Cleveland-Columbus-Cincinnati corridor. Amtrak officials said the goal is to begin service in the year 2035.
Initial service from Cleveland to Cincinnati is expected to take five-and-a-half hours, and over time, they believe that will improve.
From Ashtabula to Cincinnati, the train would make stops at Cleveland Hopkins Airport, Crestline, Springfield and Sharonville, as well as Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati.
Amtrak officials said the goal is to pursue passenger rail expansion on five routes that would be initiated using 100 percent federal funds through a proposed new rail program. The five new routes are, starting with the 3C:
• Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati (3C) Corridor: Three daily round trips with intermediate station stops.
• Cincinnati-Indianapolis-Chicago: Four daily round trips with intermediate station stops.
• Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit-Pontiac: Three daily round trips with intermediate station stops, including a possible extension of Wolverine Corridor train service from Chicago.
• Cleveland-Buffalo-Albany-New York: Two daily round trips with intermediate station stops, including a stop in Ashtabula.
• Cleveland-Pittsburgh-New York: One daily round trip with intermediate station stops via an extension of Keystone Corridor train service.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said he’s very hopeful a stop will come to the city.
“It will benefit our entire county economically, especially in the tourism industry,” he said.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said also hopes Amtrak comes to Ashtabula.
“I feel it would be well used and an economic asset for our city,” he said. “We are way behind in terms of passenger rail service and circumstances make sense that we now address this issue. Ohio has lacked vision on rail service for some time.”
President Joe Biden, a longtime passenger rail supporter, has vowed a “second great railroad revolution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.