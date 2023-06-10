Ashtabula County officials reacted on Friday to former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment on charges related to classified documents.
Trump was charged in a 38-count indictment on Thursday. Thirty-one of the counts are for willful retention of national defense information, and center on claims that Trump kept a variety of documents, including some marked “secret” and “top secret,” after he left office.
Subsequent charges, including charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, scheme to conceal, and false statements and representations, relate to actions Trump and his co-defendant, Waltine Nauta, took in moving boxes of documents and making allegedly false statements as part of the investigation into the documents.
Trump is named in 37 of the 38 counts in the indictment, and Nauta is named in six counts. Nauta is not named in the willful retention of national defense information charges, and Trump and Nauta are both named individually in separate false statements and representations charges.
Ashtabula County Republican Party Chairman Charlie Frye said he was horrified by the charges.
“This stuff is just awful,” he said. “We settle our disputes at the ballot box, not by weaponizing our justice system. It’s just awful.”
Ashtabula County Democratic Party Chair Susan Hagan said the United States is a nation of laws, and the process needs to play out.
“If this is true, this is a horrible, sad thing for our country, to be sure,” she said. “But on the other hand, it does say that our system does still hold, that the judicial system holds. We are a nation of laws and we must abide by them, regardless of who we are.”
Before the indictment was unsealed on Friday afternoon, Ashtabula County Auditor Dave Thomas said he is curious to see how this case compares to other similar cases, in people like President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had classified documents in their homes.
“It seems like it’s almost a fairly common thing, but until we actually know what was part of it, the details, it just seems like more of the same,” he said.
Thomas said he hopes others are held to the same standard.
“If this is an ongoing issue, where former officials take documents, and we don’t necessarily know if they’re classified or not, it sounds like there’s some type of structural thing that needs to be fixed, and it’s on both parties,” Thomas said.
Senator J.D. Vance was quick to denounce the charges, releasing a statement on Thursday night.
“We live in a third world country with a two-tiered justice system,” Vance said in the statement. “The actions of the corrupt Department of Justice should stand as a warning to all Americans: if the leader of our great nation could fall victim to such an injustice the same can happen for anybody. President Trump’s indictment this evening further perpetuates the fact that we have succumbed as a nation to a banana republic, whose elite class decides the winners and the losers.”
