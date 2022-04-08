The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, 53 votes to 47, on Thursday afternoon. Jackson is the first Black woman to be confirmed to the high court.
Ashtabula Third Ward Councilperson RoLesia Holman said she is elated by Jackson’s confirmation.
Holman said she is glad to see the majority of people feel that diversity is valuable and acknowledged Jackson’s credentials and experience.
“Before today, Black girls couldn’t envision themselves or see themselves becoming a justice, because they’d never seen it,” Holman said. “And now, for the first time, they can actually see it, and visualize it, and they can aspire to it, if that’s what they chose to do in their lifetimes.”
Holman said Black girls have more options now that they are able to see someone who looks like them on the U.S. Supreme Court.
She said the confirmation will also show boys and men that women have the intellect, capacity and poise to be successful in any field they choose.
Holman said she believes Jackson was scrutinized more closely than other nominees.
“She still handled it professionally, with poise and grace and intellect,” Holman said. “So it speaks to her character and her personality.”
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said it’s great when a new U.S. Supreme Court justice is confirmed. She was pleased that the confirmation was bipartisan.
“Her credentials are beyond reproach,” O’Toole said. “It’s always nice to have a fully staffed U.S. Supreme Court.”
O’Toole also likes Brown’s background as a public defender.
“Her credentials are just amazing,” she said.
O’Toole also noted the fact that Jackson is the first Black woman to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice.
The Senate’s approval of a nominee should be based on whether or not a nominee is qualified to join the court and make smart, well-reasoned decisions.
“And clearly, her credentialing indicates that she is,” O’Toole said.
“I think it’s great that we have the first African American female U.S. Supreme Court justice,” said Liz Penna, president of the Ashtabula {span}National Association for the Advancement of Colored People{/span}.
Penna said she hopes Jackson has a positive impact on both the conservative and liberal sides of the court.
“Congratulations to her,” Penna said.
