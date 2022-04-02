ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Local law enforcement will be hosting its first Can the Cruiser for Canines and Cats from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 at Wal-Mart, Pet Supply Plus and Tractor Supply.
Proceeds will go to the Harbor Cat Rescue and Ashtabula County Animal Protective League.
“We hope to fill up a patrol car with items for dogs and cats,” said Maggie Sharp, secretary at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Ashtabula post. “We hope to collect items, as well as gift cards.”
Participants in Can the Cruiser are the Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Conneaut, North Kingsville, Geneva and Geneva-on-theLake police departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.