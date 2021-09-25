The number of new and continuing unemployment claims in Ashtabula County doubled in the week ending on Sept. 18 from their totals the previous week, according to information from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
There were 86 new unemployment claims and 762 continuing unemployment claims for the week ending in Sept. 18, according to ODJFS. For the week ending in Sept. 11, there were 45 new unemployment claims and 364 continuing claims.
The 409 total unemployment claims from the week ending in Sept. 11 are the lowest number of claims since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ODJFS.
The spike in unemployment claims in Ashtabula County mirrors an increase state-wide. Continued unemployment claims nearly doubled, from 52,156 to 101,260 in one week, according to ODJFS. New claims also increased by about 50 percent.
ODJFS Spokesperson Bill Teets said the increase in continued claims is mostly because of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program ending earlier this month. Claims from people who tried to make PEUC claims for weeks after Sept. 4 would have been characterized as traditional continuing unemployment claims, Teets said.
He said he expects the issue to resolve as people realize they can’t apply for PEUC claims any longer.
Greg Myers, executive director of Ashtabula Growth Partnership, said employers he has spoken to are having trouble finding quality candidates and employees that don’t quit.
The issue finding people to work is mirrored throughout the country, Myers said.
“We’re not immune to that,” he said.
The county’s unemployment rate is still relatively low, Myers said. For August, the most recent data available, Ashtabula County’s unemployment rate was 5.7 percent, according to ODJFS.
The county’s labor participation rate, which shows how many people are in the workforce, is down, Myers said.
“That, for me, is the bigger issue that we tend to focus on at Growth Partnership,” he said.
There are a lot of opportunities out there, and there is a high demand for employees right now, Myers said.
“We’re actively working on different strategies to try to increase that pool of applicants and qualified applicants for our local companies,” he said. “There’s no one easy answer, and it’s a long-term process, that’s for sure.
