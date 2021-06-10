ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A large-scale, drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic will give Ashtabula County residents an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in time to register for the final Vax-A-Million drawing.
The vaccine clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the former Dillard’s store in the Ashtabula Towne Square.
All three approved vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, will be offered. The availability of the Pfizer vaccine allows children as young as 12 years old to be vaccinated at the clinic.
Individuals who choose the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will receive their second dose July 10.
Ashtabula City Health Department, Ashtabula County Health Department, Conneaut City Health Department, Ashtabula County Medical Center, and University Hospitals Conneaut and Geneva Medical Centers have joined forces to offer the clinic.
Ashtabula Health Commissioner Christine Hill, who spoke at Monday night’s Ashtabula City Council meeting, said 41 percent of Ashtabula County residents have been vaccinated. A total of 184 Ashtabula County residents have died from the virus; 30 of those deaths were city residents, she said.
“Right now, we are seeing 10 to 15 cases a day in the city,” she said. “Our focus now is on vaccination.”
Individuals who attend Saturday’s vaccine clinic will be directed to a parking spot. Staff from the health departments and hospitals will go car-to-car to assist with paperwork and to administer the vaccine.
Last month, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Vax-A-Million initiative to encourage more Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Under the program, Ohio residents who are 18 or older, have received at least one vaccine dose and have registered for the drawing are eligible for one of five $1 million cash prizes.
Ohio teens ages 12 to 17 who have received one vaccine dose and have registered are eligible for a four-year scholarship, which will cover tuition, room-and-board, and books at a public Ohio college or university. Funds for this program will be deposited for the winners into Ohio 529 Savings Plans.
The Vax-A-Million drawing for the final cash prize and scholarship will be June 16.
COVID-19 Vaccine Facts
• COVID-19 vaccines are safe. The vaccines approved in the US went through the same thorough testing as all other vaccines. The FDA and CDC continue to monitor for adverse reactions. Tens of thousands of volunteers participated in clinical trials.
• COVID-19 vaccines met rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing.
• COVID-19 vaccines are effective, including offering protection against the new virus variants.
• You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine. Side effects are similar to other vaccines, and are most often mild to moderate. Severe side effects are rare.
For most people, the risks associated with the vaccine are significantly less than the risk associated with the COVID-19 virus.
• Getting vaccinated helps protect you and those around you.
