ASHTABULA — A group of businessmen sent offers to acquire the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake to both Ashtabula County and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources last year, while negotiations were ongoing between the county and ODNR over the fate of the lodge.
Chuck Borsukoff and Shawn Neece, of Renew Partners, along with Jonathan Ehrenfeld, of Blue Ocean, sent letters to both the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, offering to purchase the lodge.
Borsukoff said the group believes it is important to keep control of the facility in the county. The group has other ventures that are similar to the lodge, and would like to see it in their portfolio, he said.
Bosukoff said the group would like to keep everything as-is at the lodge, including keeping Delaware North as the operator of the lodge.
“We think Delaware North is doing a great job at [the lodge],” Neece said.
The group has two objectives: helping the commissioners get out of debt, and keeping the lodge locally operated, Borsukoff said.
“The commissioners, years ago, made a great decision building that lodge,” Neece said. “It’s important to the whole western Ashtabula County, and frankly, eastern Lake County hospitality industry.”
Both the county and ODNR acknowledged that they received letters from the group, but did not initiate any further conversation, Neece said.
Neece said the group does not feel any animus toward the county or ODNR. “We’re not saying we’re the only option, we’re just an option,” he said. “We think we’re a good option. A combination of [Renew Partners] and Blue Ocean is pretty strong.”
Provisions in the state’s 2021 budget bill required ODNR to enter into an agreement with the county to take over the lodge in exchange for up to $13.95 million.
“We were contacted by representatives of Renew Partners and Blue Ocean but we have not had detailed discussions with this group related to the acquisition of the lodge,” ODNR Spokesperson Stephanie O’Grady said in an email. “The recently enacted legislation states specifically that ODNR shall enter into an agreement with Ashtabula County to assume ownership and operation of the Geneva Lodge and Conference Center. The General Assembly has directed us to move forward with a purchase and we are continuing to work with the County to meet that statutory obligation.”
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he was pleased that someone was interested in purchasing the lodge, but no decisions can be made until the legislation issue is solved. Additionally, the county would have to go through a request for proposal process for any potential sale of the lodge to a private entity.
