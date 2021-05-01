PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — An open piece of farm land became a place for draft horses to demonstrate their plowing ability on Saturday afternoon harkening back to a time when similar events took place on a regular basis.
Five plow teams from a variety of Ohio communities participated in the event organized by local farmer Joel Baldwin. He said he wanted to get draft horse owners together to have a day of fun, but hopes the event might become more of a competition in the future.
Jack Kaminski, 75, of Middlefield, showed his skill.
“They [plowing events] were big in the 1970s and 80s,” he said.
“I’m pleased with the turnout and I’d like to do it every year,” Baldwin said.
It was held on land owned by the Stevenson family at the intersection of Runkle Avenue and Seven Hills Road. Many people pulled their lawn chairs onto the edge of the property to watch the horses work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.