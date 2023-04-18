A number of local entities are participating in National Prescription Take-Back Day on April 22.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with three local sites participating.
UH Geneva and the Andover and Conneaut police departments will all be taking part in the take-back, according to the Department of Justice.
According to a press release from University Hospitals, UH is partnering with the Cleveland clinic to host 34 drug take-back sites across northeast Ohio.
“When unused medicines sit for a long time at home, they’re more likely to be abused,” said Michael Carlin, Senior Director of Pharmacy, Business Operations and Logistical Management at UH. “Substance misuse and overdose deaths plague our northeast Ohio communities.”
Acceptable items for disposal are prescription and over-the-counter medications. Liquid mediation in bottles smaller than four ounces will be accepted, but bottles must be in a zipping bag.
Drug take-back days take place every October and April.
According to the DEA, in October 2022, 4,902 collection sites collected almost 324 tons of prescription drugs. Since the start of take-back days, 8,318 tons of prescription drugs have been collected since the start of the program. In Ohio, almost 40,000 pounds of prescription drugs were collected during the October take-back day.
Take-back days are intended to encourage the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting, according to the DEA.
UH Geauga Medical Center will also be participating in the take-back day, and will also be offering no-cost glucose, cholesterol and blood-pressure screening during the event, according to the UH press release.
