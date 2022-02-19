SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — An engineering firm spent several hours last week removing snow off the roof of Lakeside Junior High School after a heavy snowfall.
Superintendent Mark Potts said an employee alerted him after finding a six-to-seven-foot snow drift on the roof.
“Tons of weight was on one little section of the roof,” he said.
Treasurer Mark Astorino said, “The metal truss began to bow from the snow.”
Union Industrial Contractors of Ashtabula were called in to help.
“They brought a bucket and a lift and removed the snow,” Astorino said. “The roof was OK.”
School Board President William Niemi said he was glad an employee noticed the drift and it was removed before the roof suffered any damage.
