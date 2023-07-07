PIERPONT — Last month, one of Nikki Rossman’s German Shepherds, one-year old Zoey, got the chance to star in an episode of a television show.
Rossman, the owner of LandShark German Shepherds LLC, said a friend on social media to her about some filming being done.
“The show itself is called ‘Death Walker,’ it’s a paranormal investigation show,” she said.
“It was a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes that there’s a ghost dog that stays at Marjim Manor, and that’s what (Zoey) got to play, was the ghost dog.”
The show was filmed in Appleton, New York, Rossman said.
“Zoey did really, really great,” she said. “She’s a puppy, and we’ve done a whole lot of training with her. She just turned a year old, and she’s been one that’s really impressive for us. She’s great with kids, she’s pretty good in any situation. She’s done quite a bit of therapy dog training in between, and I think with that, she reacted like she was working. It’s natural for her.”
Filming Zoey’s part of the show took about an hour, and Rossman said she will be going to the premier in October in Niagara Falls.
She said she would absolutely consider doing something like this again.
Because of the part, Zoey will be included in a database, and can be called if other productions have parts for dogs.
“She was very calm and cool and collected, she did really well,” she said.
“It makes my job a lot easier. She makes me look like a very good dog trainer,” Rossman joked.
“She has been one of the easiest dogs I’ve ever dealt with. She’s just incredible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.