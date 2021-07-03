BY BRIAN HAYTCHER
Significant portions of the Fair School Funding Plan was included in the state’s biennial budget, resulting in additional funds for a number of local districts.
The plan was passed by the Ohio House last year as a stand-alone bill, but was not passed by the Senate before the end of the year. It was introduced again in the House’s version of Ohio’s biennial budget, and after fighting between the House and Senate, passed and was signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine.
A few elements of the plan were removed, and it is only in effect for the two years covered by the budget.
Ashtabula County school districts are expected to see an increase in funds from the state in the next two years, according to a simulation of the plan’s impact on school funding.
Ashtabula Area City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Potts, said with the passing of the new budget, AACS will see an increase in funding over the next two years at about $600,000 and $1 million dollars, respectively.
“With the levy attempt failing last May, which would have generated $1.7 million per year in funding, the new dollar amounts will lessen the deficit and thus the potential cuts that would have had to be made,” he said. “It does not solve all of our financial concerns, but we are thankful for the increase that we will be getting.”
Grand Valley Area Local Schools Superintendent William Nye said the formula is not beneficial for his district. “It goes by property values. Our property values are high but we don’t have the student count,” he said.
Nye said he is also looking for more details from the state as well. “I haven’t had time to look at the fundraising formula (in detail),” he said.
Pymatuning Valley Area Local Schools Superintendent Chris Edison said the initial implications of the new funding look good for the district but the details are still a bit vague. He said the Ohio State Superintendents Association has done simulations to help determine each district’s financial situation under the new situation.
“The simulations are a little confusing,” Edison said. He said the OSSA is also planning an August zoom meeting to provide more information on the situation.
Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent Eric Kujala said he was glad by the inclusion of the plan in the budget. The plan is a step toward correcting reliability issues in state funding of schools, he said.
“There is still work to be done and hopefully they continue to look at what steps were put into place and make the necessary adjustments moving forward for the students in Geneva and around the State of Ohio,” Kujala said in an email.
Buckeye Local School Superintendent Patrick Colucci said not all of the details are available yet, but simulations show an increase in state funding in the coming years.
The district’s treasurer will be attending a meeting next week to get more into the details about the program, he said.
“What we do know is the recent simulations show an increase in ‘22 and ‘23,” Colucci said. “It’s not huge, but it’s a nice increase.”
The proponents of the plan say it will create a fair, transparent, predicable plan, Colucci said. The people involved in the plan are veteran educators, and have a tremendous understanding of school funding, he said.
“We’re really optimistic about the predictability of this new type of funding plan, moving forward,” Colucci said.
Representatives from the Conneaut and Jefferson school districts could not be reached for comment.
