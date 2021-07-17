ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Six motorcycles joined a caravan of fellow riders escorting an American Flag across the United States Friday morning at Lake Shore Park.
The Nation of Patriots Flag Escort, which is scheduled to hit 50 states in 110 days, passed through Ashtabula County late Friday morning. Erie resident Ed Hriscko was the flag bearer for this leg of the journey, said Doug Roxberry, who helps coordinate the Ashtabula County portion of the event annually.
The riders entered Ohio from Pennsylvania and went to The Villa at the Lake, in Conneaut to honor World War II veterans at the facility before hitting Lake Road and driving west to Lake Shore Park where they picked up the American Legion Riders, Roxberry said.
The procession of motorcycles then continued through Geneva-on-the-Lake and stopped for a break at Geneva State Park before heading west on Route 20 to Mentor.
The Nation of Patriots is a non-profit organization that supports the needs of veterans and coordinates the 15,000-mile tour of the flag across the United States, according to the group’s website. The event is also a fundraiser to help veterans in need.
The organization was formed in 2008 and received non-profit status in 2009 at which time the first national tour was created. The event did not occur last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Ashtabula County has been on the event map since 2009.
Ken Draper, a member of the American Legion Post 103 Riders, said the group has been participating for 11 years.
“Just to support the American flag and veterans. That’s what Legion Riders are here to do,” he said.
Alice Marthaller, of Conneaut, came to Lake Shore Park and waved American flags as the local riders joined the pack.
“My son has made a life of the Air Force. I just come from a military family,” she said.
