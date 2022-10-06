ASHTABULA — Camille Licate, a local author and founder of Kids for Positive Change, is celebrating her new book, "Bree and Me."
Inspired by the true story of Bree, her rescue rooster, Licate said her rooster is waking up the world to kindness, "one crow at a time."
Licate rescued Bree when he was just a chick from a busy New York City street.
"Little did I know Bree would not only change my life, but the lives of countless people who, because of Bree, now know roosters are feeling, curious, intelligent individuals who want what we all want — to be safe, peaceful and loved," she said.
Throughout the book, Camille helps Bree spread his message of kindness, expanding the circles of empathy, love and compassion for all living beings.
Loren Foster-MacLeod provided the art.
“A tender and beautifully told story of friendship that is sure to melt the heart," said Artie Knapp, author of 'Stuttering Stan Takes a Stand."
"'Bree and Me' reminds us that everyone deserves to feel appreciated no matter how big or small ... feathers and all. Unique. Funny. Poignant. This engaging tale is sure to enlighten and inspire young readers.”
The book is available at Amazon, Target and Barnes and Noble stores.
An Ashtabula native, Licate is the creator of Kids for Positive Change, the Kids for Positive Change TV series on WQLN PBS and "Wake Up with Bree" content and educational programs. Her first book, "Small Shoes," was published in 2012. A professional dancer, actress, screenwriter and animal activist, Licate has lived in New York City and Los Angeles, but these days, she makes her home in her hometown of Ashtabula.
