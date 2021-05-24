The opportunity to watch people sing, dance, and act is now a reality as area arts centers slowly spring back to life.
“It feels good to know we are getting some people [in the theater],” said Mandi Frazier, marketing and publicity director for the Ashtabula Arts Center.
“By necessity our audiences are small numbers,” she said of the slow rollback that now allows 25 percent of seating capacity at the arts center.
The step by step roll back of coronavirus pandemic protocols will continue for quite some time but dance lovers are attending the annual spring dance recital.
It has been a brutal year for arts organizations that were forced to close in March of 2020 when the pandemic hit and were left without significant revenue for months.
Ashtabula Ars Center Executive Director Meghann Humphrey said the federal government’s Payroll Payback Program, and other finances received from federal programs, were necessary for surivival.
“If it were not for all the dollars made available in the CARES Act we would be [in extreme financial problems],” Humphrey said.
The second component, that helped saved the day, was ongoing assistance from donors.
“We added donors this year,” she said.
The Straw Hat Theater summer season is scheduled to start July the weekend of July 9 to 11 with Nunsense II and conclude the following weekend July 15-17.
“This is a small cast of five women,” Humphrey said.
The second play is “I Love You, You’re Perfect” now scheduled to perform the weekend of July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1 and “You’re are a Good Man, Charlie Brown” Aug. 13-15 and Aug. 20-22.
The process of picking a cast was a bit different than normal.
“We requested anybody who auditioned be vaccinated,” Humphrey said.
As the process of reopening continues Humphrey said the organization will continue to work with the Ashtabula Health Department.
The many summer arts courses will likely be conducted with face masks and social distancing, Humphrey said. “We want to be able to do all our summer programming,” she said.
A full schedule of summer classes are planned with subjects including pottery, embroidery, woodcarving, painting.
“There is relief and worry as people come back. There is the chance of having things spread,” Frazier said.
A unique program developed to help graduating high school students process there unique senior year experiences. The Senior Showcase is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to allow the students to perform in a variety of artistic expressions.
The Conneaut Arts Center was closed for two months in the spring of 2020 and has operated on a limited basis during the past year said programming coordinator Leah Wolfe, who is taking over as interim director early next week.
She said limited painting classes were the first step in coming back last year and expanded into dance programs and other events with social distancing and other coronavirus protocols in place.
“We had dance classes all through the fall and instead of a live performance we had a video,” Wolfe said. She said the Conneaut Public Library provided the video equipment to make the event available for the public to see.
The class offerings are expanding as the dangers of the pandemic slow a bit. “We have more teachers who are vaccinated and feel more comfortable coming back,” she said.
The traditional art camp for youth was cancelled last year due to the pandemic but is scheduled for June 14 -18 this year. She said the camp will be one week this year instead of two sessions held before the pandemic.
“We are only doing one. It is very close to being full,” Wolfe said.
She said an outdoor dance performance is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 28 and June 4 and 2 p.m. May 29 and June 5 with dancers ages 3-18 participating.
The arts center is also taking a deeper look at the building’s Finnish tradition. She said the arts center received a $2,000 planning grant to create an outdoor cultural garden for walking tours to make the arts center a destination for those interested in Finnish history.
Wolfe said the organization will be applying for a larger grant to build the garden and deepen the historical connection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.