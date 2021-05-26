LJHS students make a splash with ideas for brick pond

ASHTABULA — Lakeside Junior High School’s seventh-grade students have big plans for the pond behind the elementary campus on Wade Avenue.
The students, under the guidance of science teacher, Aaron Chamberlain, presented their ideas last Wednesday night to the Board of Education after participating in what’s called “problem-based learning,” where they are presented with a problem and had to figure it out. In this case, how to use the pond as a learning tool for elementary school children.
Students Zachariah Loomis and Emily Welker looked at the problem from a language arts point of view. They proposed cutting down plants and weeds, building a boardwalk, a reading shack and picnic benches and fencing in the pond.
“We will need trash and recycle bins and picnic tables,” Emily said.
Zachariah said they came up with several possible lessons, including having students read, write poems and short stories about the pond.
The total cost of their project would run between $17,000 and $92,000, depending on how many of their ideas would be adopted by the school district.
“You did a lot of work,” said Debra Barrickman, school board member. “Good job.”
Jackson Stills, Miranda Calabris and Sadie Drozd took on the assignment using math and artistic skills. They came up with scavenger hunts, crime scene investigations, crafts and drawings, including garbage art from trash found around the pond and painting rocks from the area.
“We definitely want to build a boardwalk because it’s very muddy back there,” Sadie said. “In addition, we would like to see a snack shack, called the Sadie Snack Shack because it was my idea.”
Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts said he thinks that’s a great idea.
Miranda said the shack would give students a place to make new friends.
Student Layla Jones came up with the idea of a “Brick Pond Learning Area,” for science and language arts. Her ideas included a boardwalk, dock or floating dock, a welcome sign, a story walk, PH water testing and describing objects in the woods.
“It’s very muddy and wet so we need a boardwalk,” she said.
School Board President Christine Seuffert thanked the teachers for their work with the students.
Volunteers and donations would be needed for all of the students’ ideas.
