JEFFERSON — Employees at the Ashtabula County Courthouse kicked off their LIVE UNITED campaign in spooky fashion Monday, while raising money for local non-profits.
County employees dressed up in their Halloween costumes to support the United Way of Ashtabula County (UWAC) with its mission to impact the critical needs of the community.
“This is our second year doing the kick-off with costumes and it has been a great success for United Way,” said County Auditor David Thomas, whose office planned the event. “Nearly every office got involved and some residents joined in the fun.”
Courthouse staff participated in the United Way Campaign by donating $5 a person for the ability to dress up for Halloween. The office with the most participation would receive a celebration breakfast of coffee and donuts, courtesy of the Auditor’s Office.
Ashtabula County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff and Ashtabula County Clerk of Courts April Daniels both won the contest as both offices had 100 percent participation.
Maki-Cliff’s office dressed as Wizard of Oz characters and Daniels’ department wore a variety of costumes.
Most county offices participated on some level, with a total of 54 staff members donating to the United Way Campaign.
“UWAC greatly appreciates the platform the Auditor’s Office provided to engage courthouse employees with UWAC’s now 21 partner charities and 41 outreach programs,” said UWAC Executive Director Kristen Kitchen. “Every dollar truly makes a difference.”
Last year’s United Way kickoff saw 60 courthouse staff members participate with the Ashtabula County Sheriff Office’s Civil Department taking home the top prize.
Established in 1920 as the Ashtabula Community Fund, and later known as the Ashtabula Community Chest, the United Way of Ashtabula County provides the building blocks for a good life through health, education and financial stability programming.
Kitchen said the heart of the UWAC is its volunteers, partner charities and donors.
For more information on becoming involved with United Way of Ashtabula County, call 440-998-4141 or visit www.unitedwayashtabula.org
