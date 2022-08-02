JEFFERSON — One week from today, the 176th Ashtabula County Fair will open with shows, contests and activities sure to please fairgoers of all ages during its six-day run.
While the fair is known as the place where 4-H’ers and the agricultural community show their animals, goods and talents, there will be many more things to enjoy, such as two country music concerts, two Demolition Derbys, tractor pulls, horse shows, fair food, carnival games and rides.
Ask any child and they will tell you carnival rides rank at the top of their list when it comes to fair favorites. and when it comes to rides, Lisko Amusements ranks the Ashtabula County Fair at the top of its list.
Ohio-based Lisko Amusements will provide rides once again at this year’s fair, slated for Aug. 9-14 at the fairgrounds, North Poplar Street, Jefferson.
Lisko brings rides that appeal to all ages, from small roller coasters to thrill rides, along with plenty of tame rides for the youngest fair-goers.
The Lisko family started out in the fair food concession business in 1962. In the 1970s, they shifted to the game business, and by the 1980s, they were bringing carnival rides to local fairs.
Lisko Family Midway Amusements does about 90 percent of its business in Ohio.
During last year’s fair, the Liskos said Ashtabula County Fair was one of their favorite fairs because the popularity of the fair never wanes.
“The Ashtabula County Fair is a good venue for us,” said Tim Lisko in a Star Beacon interview. “In some places, the fair is pretty dead during the weekday afternoons, but not here. Ashtabula County loves their fair.”
Ride wristbands are free for children ages 5 and up with each $10 admission.
Children ages 4 and younger are always free, but require a $7 wristband to enjoy the rides.
On Family Day, Wednesday, Aug. 10, kids 14 and younger are admitted free. To enjoy rides, they must purchase a ride pass.
Rides on Family Day open a little earlier than rest of the week — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Rides will be open for the remainder of the fair from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m., except on Sunday, Aug. 14, when the rides will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
