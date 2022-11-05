Keith Jaszka, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland said calm winds, clear skies and quite a bit of low-level moisture in the atmosphere combined to create the lingering fog in northeast Ohio on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“Those conditions ... allowed the air to cool significantly, and as a result, it cooled to what we call super-saturation, where the air actually became more than completely full of water vapor, and as a result, that excess water vapor condensed into cloud at the surface,” Jaszka said.
“Fog is clouds in contact with the surface.”
On Thursday morning, visibility in the Ashtabula area was a quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. A dense fog advisory was issued for much of northeast Ohio on Thursday as well.
“We are not expecting any additional fog the rest of this week,” Jaszka said. “It will be breezy today, right on through this weekend. That’s one of several reasons why we’re not expecting any additional fog.”
In response to the recent fog, AAA issued a press release with a series of tips for drivers.
Those tips include delaying your departure until the fog clears if you can, using your headlights, but being sure to not use high beams, and slowing down. Drivers can also park in a closed garage to reduce the amount of condensation on their windows, and clean their windows before leaving.
AAA also recommends staying further back from traffic ahead of you while driving in the fog, and avoiding passing other vehicles and changing lanes, if possible.
“This week’s fog has intensely limited visibility on the road,” Lori Cook, AAA East Central safety advisor, stated in the release.
“Morning commutes are already challenging in several ways, so motorists need to take precautions to avoid preventable crashes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.