JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Linesville man died at the scene of a one-vehicle crash around 4:34 p.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on a “curvy” portion of Netcher Road east of South Denmark Road.
William Volansk was eastbound on Netcher Road and was unable to negotiate a curve, according to information provided by the OHP. He ran off the right side of the road, struck a traffic sign, an embankment and a tree, the press release states.
Volanski was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation, but it does not appear that alcohol was a factor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.