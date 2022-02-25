ASHTABULA — Wearing silver shoes with flashing red LED lights, author Michael G. Williams captured the attention of Ashtabula’s youngest students Wednesday in celebration of Black History Month.
Full of energy, Williams visited several classes and shared such things as diversity, culture, inspiration and introspect to the young learners at Huron, Ontario, Michigan primaries and Superior Intermediate School.
Loud and proud, he read the only book he has ever published, “The Brown Crayon,” noting his book teaches readers to appreciate individual differences and all shades of color in people. Most of all, he encouraged them to recognize the importance of every single person — no matter what color.
Students were mesmerized by the message.
“I wants people to appreciate and respect one another, to love each other, and work in peace,” he said.
Williams wrote the poetic children’s story in early 2020, during Ohio’s COVID-19 lockdown.
That spring also was marked by nationwide protests after George Floyd, a black man, was killed by a police officer.
Williams said he saw hate and racism rise while young children watched. He believed he had to do something to teach children that the color of their skin is not a crime.
Sophia, a fourth-grade student from Superior Intermediate said, “You are like Martin Luther King where you don’t want people fighting.”
“I hope you keep writing books to help people not be mean,” said Justin, also a fourth-grade student.
Each homeroom teacher was given a copy of “The Brown Crayon” for their classroom library. Teachers also were given skin-colored crayons, markers and colored pencils for their classrooms.
Williams, 50, of Maple Heights, is the dean of engagement and student support for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
A paperback copy of “The Brown Crayon” is available on Amazon.com for $8.29.
Williams’ visit was part of the Ashtabula Area City Schools’ Black History Month observances.
