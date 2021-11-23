Lights on the Lake on the glow starting Friday 

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — An Ashtabula holiday tradition is returning for its 16th season.
This year’s Ashtabula County Lights on the Lake will run from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting this Friday, and running through Dec. 31 at Lake Shore Park.
The annual drive-through show features thousands of Christmas lights on display, including a larger-than-life Christmas tree, a twinkling Land of Oz, a Nativity scene, elves, penguins, a covered bridge, colorful toy soldiers and lots of animated scenes.
For visitors who prefer to walk, a walk-through event is planned from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 for $1 admission. Nora the Reindeer will be available for photos for an additional $5 per photo. Walkers should use the Minnesota entrance and park their vehicles in the boat ramp parking lot.
Drive-through admission is $5 per car or van; $1 per person for buses and $20 for mini-buses. Buy tickets in advance and to be entered into a drawing for $500.
Rick Coblitz, longtime president of the Lights on the Lake Committee, said he’s excited to continue to offer Lights on the Lake this year.
“There are more than 70 lighted displays on Lake Shore Park’s 54 acres of rolling hills,” he said. “We look forward to this season.”
Annual visitors will see the ticket booth boasts a candy land makeover. The paint and supplies were donated by J&W Paint Co.
Look for roasted chestnuts in the Crow’s Nest parking lot, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.
Wagon rides will resume this year. Tickets can be bought in advance at Nick’s Bar on State Road.
For folks planning to visit the show Dec. 24, 25 and 31, the hours will be a bit shorter — 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
Santa Claus will take gift requests on Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.
“It’s a wonderful Ashtabeautiful holiday tradition,” said volunteer, Christine Seuffert of Ashtabula.
For more information, call 440-993-1051.
