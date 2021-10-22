SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A “Lights on After School” event will be 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lakeside Junior High School, 6620 Sanborn Road.
Lights on After School is a national event to celebrate the achievements of after-school students and draw attention to the need for more programs to serve the millions of children nationwide who are unsupervised and at risk each weekday afternoon.
Quest 305, a 21st century community learning center, opened in the fall of 2020, virtually for students in seventh and eighth grades at LJHS.
The learning center serves up to 40 students in person per day with academic supports, career exploration, social emotional learning and enrichments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.