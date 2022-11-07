CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its 2022 Lights of Love campaign.
Lights of Love has been a tradition in Conneaut since the 1980s. After the city’s annual Christmas parade, people gather around a blue spruce tree planted on the lawn of the Conneaut Savings Bank, according to a press release from the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce.
In November and December, people can donate to the campaign in honor of, or in memory of, their loved ones, according to the press release.
The names of donors will be published in the Star Beacon during the holiday season.
“Lights of Love is the perfect way to remember those we care about the most,” Chamber President Lori Riley said in the release. “In addition to memorializing departed loved ones, many folks wish to honor a friend or family member currently serving our country—or even a grandchild. It is a great way to show your love and support. Favorite pets are often remembered as well.”
In addition to donations for Lights of Love, ornaments will be sold through Conneaut schools, the Conneaut Savings Bank, the Port Conneaut Federal Credit Union and the Chamber’s office.
This year’s ornament features a cardinal, and includes a brief legend regarding the bird.
The Chamber will be overseeing the city’s Christmas parade this year. Chamber board members John Arcaro and Pastor Tim Kraus are overseeing the parade.
“When we started getting calls asking about the parade, we weren’t sure where to direct them,” Chamber Executive Director Wendy DuBey said. “We learned there was nobody to organize the parade and we just knew the parade must go on.”
Registration is available on the Chamber’s website, www.conneautareachamber.org. The parade will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, followed by the Lights of Love ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.