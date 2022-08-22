HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Tornado warnings accompanied lightning and thunder Sunday night as a storm moved through northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, which monitors Ashtabula County.
A photo submitted to the Star Beacon captured a funnel cloud around 6:30 p.m. in Harpersfield Township.
Ashtabula and Lake counties were under a tornado watch and residents were advised to seek shelter in their basements or a room with no windows.
When the tornado warning expired, shortly after 7 p.m., a flash flood warning was issued, according to the NWS.
While the photo is ominous, there are no reports of any tornadoes touching down in the area.
The last time a tornado touched down in Ashtabula County was on May 26, 2011 near Kingsville. It was an F1 tornado with wind speeds between 73 mph and 112 mph. This category of tornado can overturn mobile homes and push cars off the road, according to NWS.
The strongest tornado to hit Ashtabula County in recent times was an F4 on May 31, 1985. It touched down twice in the vicinity of Monroe Township, devastating the area with wind speeds between 206 mph and 261 mph. This category of tornado can level houses and blow structures away from their foundations, according to NWS.
After a scary Sunday and a stormy Monday, today’s weather forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies throughout northeast Ohio with temperatures topping out at 78 degrees.
Summer is back full force Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
