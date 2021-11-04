ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum will host its second History on Tap program of the 2021-22 season Nov. 9 at Cloven Hoof Brewing on Bridge Street.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
“This month’s program will really take us back,” said Jenny Luhta, chair of the museum’s Outreach and Education Committee. “Kathy Warnes, a researcher and maritime historian working with the museum, will be portraying Belle Mason, wife of Orlo James Mason.”
Orlo James Mason was the Ashtabula lighthouse keeper from 1893 to 1900. He and his wife lived in the lightkeeper’s house on Walnut Boulevard, which is now home to the Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum.
“As Belle, Kathy will share insights and stories,” Luhta said. “She will even be dressed in period clothing.”
October’s Mystery Picture Night was well attended, but interim Museum Board Chairman Brian Hubbard said he expects a larger crowd at this event.
“The lighthouse is an Ashtabula landmark,” Hubbard said. “But we rarely hear about those who kept it running for so many years. We thought it would be interesting to take that approach when planning this month’s program.”
The program is free, but attendees are responsible for purchasing their own beverages. Cloven Hoof will have some light snacks available for purchase as well.
The museum is lining up speakers to fill out the rest of the six-month History on Tap season, which runs monthly through March. Those who attend are encouraged to make suggestions for this season or even for future seasons.
For more information about this event and the Maritime Museum, join the museum’s Facebook page and follow the museum on Instagram. If you have a suggestion for a future program, email the Outreach and Education Committee at media@ashtabulamaritime.org.
