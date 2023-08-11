SAYBROOK — The Ashtabula County Commissioners celebrated the completion of upgrades to 11 sewer lift stations in Ashtabula and Saybrook townships.
Doug Starkey, director of the county Department of Environmental Services, said the cost of the project was initially estimated at around $2 million, but the final cost was about half that.
“We did 11 pump stations here, with upgrades of new pumps and rails ... the upgrades that are needed to keep things flowing,” Starkey said. “It’s a great project.”
The brick buildings were tuck-pointed, and new doors were installed, along with new LED lights, Starkey said.
“We had a couple comments, neighbors wanted us to kind of adjust the lighting with the LEDs, so we took care of that for them,” Starkey said.
According to a press release from the commissioners’ office, the project also involved new pipes, control panels and hatches. Work has taken place over the last year.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said it is important for customers of the county’s Department of Environmental Services to see where their money is going.
“A lot of investments are made into this system on an annual basis, and this is an opportunity for us to highlight some of those investments, so that people know — when they’re paying their utility bill — where those funds are going,” he said.
The Department of Environmental Services’ water and sewer operations are self-sufficient, Kozlowski said.
“They receive no general fund support, and we want it to continue that way,” he said.
Kozlowski said the county seeks grant funds to help offset the cost of DES projects.
