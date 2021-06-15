ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library and Ashtabula County Genealogical Society have partnered to host Mike Ivankovich at the library on June 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., according to a press release from the library.
Ivankovich is an author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio host, according to the release.
The event will be both online and in-person.
No registration is required to attend the event, but anyone who would like to have an item appraised can register by emailing askus@acdl.info or by calling the library at 440-997-9341.
There will be time for Ivankovich to appraise items for between 20 and 30 people, according to the release.
