A lawsuit against the Rock Creek Public Library has been dismissed.
Ed Worso, who previously served as the director of the library, voluntarily dismissed the case without prejudice last week.
Christopher Newcomb, Worso’s attorney, said the case started as an injunction, and morphed into an employment lawsuit.
The case was filed after a November 2022 meeting in which Worso was fired from his position. His initial injunction sought to invalidate the meeting at which Worso was terminated.
At the meeting, which was announced via a hand-written agenda on the door, four of the library’s seven board members were present at the meeting, and voted to fire Worso.
At the time, trustees said Worso was an at-will employee, and accused him of bullying employees.
He filed suit in early December of last year. The suit also alleged that at the November meeting, trustees improperly went into an executive session.
“Dismissal of the lawsuit is just a strategic legal matter on (Worso’s) part, and he’s considering options in the future on how to move forward,” Newcomb said.
The library board chair could not be reached for comment.
