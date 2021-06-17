Library celebrates paying off debt

ASHTABULA — A group gathered in front of the Ashtabula County District Library on Wednesday night to celebrate the library paying off debt from its expansion.
The ACDL borrowed $4.35 million in 2014 to pay for an addition to the Ashtabula Public Library and remodeling the Geneva Public Library, according to a statement.
Library Board of Trustees President Matt Butler thanked everyone for supporting the library.
“It’s fantastic to have an occasion like this, to be able to celebrate something as fantastic as paying off our debt twice as fast as we expected to be able to,” Butler said.
The Ashtabula library was originally constructed by Andrew Carnegie, who described some of the nicer libraries he built as palaces for the people, Butler said.
“I think we’re all very proud to have a palace for the people here in Ashtabula County,” Butler said.
Thomas Westlake, one of the library trustees, gave a rundown of the history of the library. A remodeling project in 1990 was hampered by a fire, causing the library to temporarily relocate, and it reopened in 1992, Westlake said.
Construction started in 2015 and finished in 2016, Westlake said. The work cost $6 million, including the cost of repairing the brick facade on the original building.
The trustees always intended to pay down the debt as quickly as possible, Westlake said. The debt was paid off 7.5 years early, saving $405,000 in interest payments, he said.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro thanked everyone for their hard work paying off the debt.
Ducro said the library was important to his father, who served as a library trustee for 25 years.
“I’ve been blessed to have this library as a part of my life, as a neighbor, for essentially my whole life,” Ducro said.
The library is a hub for the community, Ducro said.
Library Director Penny Neubauer said the library had seen a 60 percent increase in the five years after the loan was taken out to expand the library.
“Before COVID, we were seeing 13,000 people per month come through [the Ashtabula Public Library] alone,” Neubauer said.
She credited the growth to efforts by the staff.
Trustee Christopher McCain called the retirement of the debt a beginning, not an end.
“I think the biggest and the best that you are yet to see from this Ashtabula County District Library is yet to come, because now the debt is retired, we can be excited about what’s ahead,” McCain said.
