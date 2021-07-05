KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — A special gift was a happy surprise for Kingsville Public Library Executive Director Marian Branch on Saturday morning during a flag pole dedication ceremony to honor the work of Boys Scouts of America Eagle Scout Dylan French.
Near the end of the ceremony French provided Branch with $753.94, in cash, to be used for the library’s after school programs. The money was the excess donations needed to make the project a reality.
The project has been long in the works but was delayed by COVID-19, said French prior to the ceremony held at the flag pole that was created on the northwest side of the library property. He said a variety of area groups and businesses donated for the project.
Branch said the new placement of the pole adds to the property. She said the rock garden landscaping created around the new flag pole adds to the area where the library sign is placed.
Branch said the brick area holding the rocks looks like a heart, which is the theme of the library as the “heart of the community.”
“I have been in the planning phase since March [of 2020],” French said. He said his grandparents Daurel and Cathy Marcy were very helpful in the process of completing his Eagle Scout project.
Four work days were held to complete the project, French said. He said the scouts helped with the work and he learned a lot about leaderships through the management of the project which included detailed financial analysis.
Boy Scout Troop 11 Scoutmaster John Repasky said he was happy to see the project completed. “It’s always good to see an Eagle Scout finish the hardest part of becoming an Eagle Scout,” he said.
French, and fellow scout John Repasky, unfurled the flag and hoisted up the new pole that was completed several weeks ago.
