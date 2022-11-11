SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Youth Philanthropy Boards, funded by the Ashtabula Foundation, will accept applications through Nov. 18.
The Lakeside High School Youth Philanthropy Board with advisor, Colleen Wheeler, welcomed 13 new members this year and recently held election of officers.
The board officers are President Robert Mullen; Co-vice Presidents, Andrew McKee and Kiera Hudson; Secretary Owen Meaney, and Assistant Adriana Sommers.
“The goal of this board is for the students to learn about the impact local charities have on the welfare of our community,” Wheeler said. “With this knowledge, students become aware of new avenues for helping our community prosper.”
The Ashtabula Foundation supports youth philanthropy boards at all Ashtabula County high schools.
Applications can be found on the Ashtabula Foundation’s website, www.ashtabulafoundation.org or by contacting Wheeler, the LHS YPB advisor at Lakeside High School.
Participating high schools receive $5,000 to award to local charities that apply for aid. The student boards decide which applications to fund.
An applicant can apply to two schools per year.
“Our board members will then analyze the grant applications, conduct interviews with the applicants and determine which programs they feel will make the most positive impacts on the community,” Wheeler said.
